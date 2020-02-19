OCSO seeking public’s help in 2018 shooting investigation

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a December 2018 shooting that left one man dead.

According to OCSO, Darrell Bennett was found inside his truck with what authorities later determined to be a gunshot wound to the head on the morning of December 16, 2018.

Bennett was traveling east on Old Number Six Highway near County Line Road when he was shot, and his vehicle traveled off the roadway and overturned.

Officials believe that a shot entered through the tailgate of his truck, then struck him.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.