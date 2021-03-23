OCSO: Teen arrested for shooting teacher

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 16 year old in connection to a December shooting of a teacher.

The shooting occurred December 14, 2020 at a Myers Road house.

This is the second arrest made in the case. In January, OCSO arrested Aloysius Green Jr. (18) on a murder charge.

Calik Guinyard (18) of Lexington is the third suspect in the case. Guinyard is being held in Florida on local charges, but is expected to be extradited eventually.