OCSO: Two arrested in connection to Holly Hill homicide

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) has arrested two men in connection to a fatal shooting on Monday.

Raynard Gardner Jr. (21) and Daniel Bell (24) have been charged with murder after they ambushed an 18-year-old man in his vehicle.

According to OCSO, deputies responded to a street just outside Holly Hill town limits and found the victim dead inside his vehicle, with the vehicle still running. Deputies believe that the suspects ambushed the vehicle nearby, and the victim was able to operate the vehicle for a short time before coming to a stop in the middle of the road.

During the investigation, deputies learned that Gardner and Bell had made plans to rob the victim.

During a hearing on Thursday, bond for both suspects was deferred to a circuit court.

The investigation is still active, and OCSO says that more arrests are possible.