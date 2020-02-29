OCSO: Two charged with attempted murder after assaulting man over $30

ORANGEBURG, CO., S.C. (WCBD) – Two Orangeburg men have been charged with attempted murder after attacking a man.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, Ernie Stabler III (41) and John Olenick (69) are both facing charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, and first-degree burglary.

Stabler and Olenick reportedly got into a fight with another man over “a trailer and about $30.”

The report states that the men punched the victim and struck him with a roofing tool, causing several injuries.

Stabler has a history of violence, and “was out on a $100,000 cash or surety bond for a 2018 assault in which he is said to have slammed a woman’s head into a car door.”

A hearing for the most recent assault was held on Friday, and bond for Stabler was denied. Bond for Olenick was set at $30,000 cash or surety.