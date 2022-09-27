ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2’s Octavia Mitchell and SC State alumna will emcee the 2022 South Carolina State University First Lady’s Scholarship Luncheon on Thursday at the Orangeburg Library Conference Center.

Leaders with SC State say the invitation-only event hosted by SC State First Lady Agatha Y. Conyers is among the festivities leading up to the inauguration of SC State’s 13th president, Alexander Conyers, on Friday, Sept. 30.

This year’s theme is “health and wellness,” which is part of Mrs. Conyers’ platform in her service to the university.

“I am honored to have Octavia joining us for our inaugural Scholarship Luncheon,” Conyers said. “Her successes are emblematic of what South Carolina State University means to the people of South Carolina, and her enthusiastic personality lends just the right tone to our goals for the luncheon.”

Conyers went on to say, “This event is intended to bring focus to the health and wellness needs of SC State’s students and the university programs that support those needs.”

The luncheon will begin at noon Thursday. Attendees are asked to wear formal attire and face masks are encouraged.