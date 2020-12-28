Officer at McCormick Correctional locked in cell; 5 inmates caught trying to escape

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WCBD) – The State Department of Corrections is investigating after inmates locked an officer in a cell at McCormick Correctional Institution over the weekend.

News 2’s sister station, WJBF, reports five inmates were caught in an interior prison yard fence Sunday night around 6:00 p.m. after locking the officer in a cell.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said none of the inmates escaped.

While no staff members were injured, officials with SCDC said two inmates were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident was contained and secured before 11:00 p.m.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Department, McCormick Police Department, SLED, SC Highway Patrol and, McCormick County EMS assisted the South Carolina Department of Corrections with the incident.