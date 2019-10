SUMTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Police say they believe they’ve found the body of missing 5-year-old girl, Neveah Adams.

Adams hadn’t been seen since August 5.

Officers had been searching a landfill for her body and said on Friday, October 18 they found human remains with DNA that matched Adams.

Sumter Police say Duante Johnson admitted to stabbing her to death and putting her body in a trash bin.

He’s also accused of killing Neveah’s mother, Sharee Bradley.