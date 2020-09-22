Officials: 17 charged, guns seized in drug investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal authorities have announced charges on Tuesday against 17 people accused of being a part of a drug trafficking organization in South Carolina.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina said the charges came after a two-year investigation in the Lexington area.

Authorities say they seized 77 pounds of meth, more than 100 guns and various amounts of heroin and fentanyl as a result of the probe.

Officials say 36-year-old Matthew Ward was found to be the leader of the trafficking organization, which is accused of moving drugs across state lines and dealing unlicensed firearms.

It was not clear if Ward had an attorney who could comment.