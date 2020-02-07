Officials from Tennessee, Georgia, and South Carolina locate kidnapping victim near Florence

DILLION, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – New information obtained by WBTW provides details on a kidnapping and ransom situation that spanned from Tennessee to South Carolina.

According to reports, a Tennessee woman received a video call from her daughter, who was supposed to be living with her boyfriend in Savannah, Georgia.

The daughter appeared battered and advised her mother that she had been kidnapped by a man who was owed money by her boyfriend.

The alleged kidnapper demanded a ransom from the mother and threatened the daughter’s life, according to WBTW.

The mother alerted FBI officials in Tennessee, who began monitoring contact with the man.

FBI officials investigated social media accounts and phone numbers being used for communications and eventually identified the man as Brian T. Summerson of Dillion, South Carolina.

FBI agents in Tennessee and Georgia worked with Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to locate Summerson.

Deputies in Florence made contact with Summerson, and a woman in his vehicle screamed that she had been kidnapped, according to WBTW.

Summerson was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals following a “brief scuffle with deputies,” according to the report.

He is at the Florence County Detention Center awaiting bond.