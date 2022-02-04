Officials have reported 18 earthquakes in central SC since late December

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Officials confirmed another earthquake in Kershaw County this week.

This brings the total to 18 earthquakes in that same area since late December 2021.

The first one reported was a 3.3 magnitude earthquake on December 17th near Elgin and Lugoff. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said that area has experienced 17 aftershocks since.

Thursday, earthquake experts weighed in on this series of earthquakes. SCEMD and other emergency officials from across the Southern US joined the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium for a webinar on earthquake preparedness.

They shared what people can do to prepare themselves, their families and homes for earthquakes.

Some from Kershaw County tuned in and asked experts some questions.

Polly Sturgeon, the Education and Outreach Coordinator for the Indiana Geological & Water Survey, was asked if the area should expect more powerful earthquakes in the future.

“I can’t say yes and I can’t say no,” said Sturgeon. “Areas where there is active shaking are always likely to have earthquakes again just because it’s a geologic feature in the earth’s surface and the earth is constantly moving. There is going to be activity, whether it’s today or thirty years from now.”

Sturgeon said the best thing people could do is be prepared.

State officials say South Carolina typically sees 10-20 earthquakes per year. Brian Blake with the Central U.S. Earthquake Consortium said a higher number of earthquakes in a given year doesn’t necessarily mean a big earthquake is coming.

Officials stressed the technology to predict earthquakes does not exist.

To download SCEMD’s earthquake guide click or tap here.