Officials investigating cause of West Pelzer house fire

WEST PELZER, S.C. (WSPA)- Officials are looking in to the cause of an early morning house fire in West Pelzer. Fire crews were still on scene as of 1 p.m., roughly 8 hours after the fire started at the home on Hoyt Street.

For residents of the neighborhood, the scene was unusual. Lanny Bair has lived across the street for 40 years. Every morning Bair goes to the nearby store. But Thursday morning his normally quiet walk turned scary.

“I get up everyday about 5, 5:15. And I go down to the store get a cup of coffee get a paper. I stayed down there for about 30 minutes.. When I came back home I noticed the house was on fire,” Bair said.

West Pelzer Fire and Anderson County fire responded to the scene. West Pelzer Fire Chief Lee Blackwell recapped the morning.

“We received a call at 6:11 am we pulled up and the fire was showing throuh the vent of the roof,” Blackwell said.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the home in an attic area.

Chief Blackwell outlined the department’s response.

“Two firefighters went in with an attack line and did a search. The house was cleared and we extinguished the fire,” he said.

According to neighbors, the homeowner was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As far as the home, the fire is under investigation and the rebuilding process will begin.

“There was some salvageable furniture and stuff but the attic is pretty much burned up,” added Blackwell describing the damage.

Anderson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. No word yet on cause or if foul play is suspected.