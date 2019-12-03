Officials investigating fatal house fire in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has released details regarding a fatal house fire that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to BCSO, deputies and firefighters from the Lady’s Island- St. Helena Fire District arrived at the residence on Pleasant Point Drive, Lady’s Island just after midnight.

One individual was able to escape the house, while one man was trapped inside.

BCSO reports that 58-year-old Jeffrey Hile died in the fire. The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office will perform a forensic autopsy at MUSC on Thursday morning.

The fire has been extinguished, but BCSO and Fire District personnel are still investigating the cause of the fire.

We will provide updates on this story as more information becomes available.