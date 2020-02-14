Officials: Key piece of evidence helped law enforcement make connection in disappearance, death of Faye Swetlik

CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Law enforcement on Friday announced that a critical piece of evidence linked the disappearance and death of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik to a 30-year-old neighbor.

During a news conference in Cayce, South Carolina, law enforcement shared new details in the girl’s disappearance and tragic death.

“This has been a horrible situation for our community,” said Evan Antley of the Cayce Department of Public Safety as he encouraged people to continue to pray. “Yesterday was a tough day. Possibly the toughest day of any law enforcement careers.”

Antley said law enforcement followed the City of Cayce’s sanitation trucks through the Churchill Heights neighborhood as they emptied trash cans and searched for anything of importance before being entered into the truck.

“As part of that search, we located a critical item of evidence related to our investigation of bringing Faye Swetlik home,” he said. “Based on that discovery, we narrowed down an area that we felt – as an investigative team – that we needed to go back to and look for more evidence.”

While planning another thorough search of that area, Antley said Director Byron Snelgrove of CDPS located the body of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik.

Based on their investigation and preliminary information from the coroner’s officer, law enforcement believes Faye had not been in that area for long.

“A short time later, just moments after locating Faye, we located a deceased male,” said Antley.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said that person was identified as 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor.

Antley said evidence collected in the case does link Taylor and Faye and confirmed that he was a neighbor. “He was not a relative, he was not a friend, he was merely a neighbor that lived in Churchill Heights.”

Taylor’s body was discovered at a nearby residence. An autopsy will be performed over the weekend.

Antley said it was a critical piece of evidence, linked on Faye’s missing person flyer, which ultimately led to the law enforcement to make the connection – that evidence had been located in a trashcan belonging to Taylor.

An investigation is on-going.