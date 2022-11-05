COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Friday suspending a Marion County councilman after he was one of six people indicted by a Grand Jury.

McMaster suspended Oscar Jay Foxworth from office “until such a time as he is formally acquitted, convicted, or until a duly elected successor is qualified and takes oath of office,” according to the executive order.

The executive order states Foxworth was indicted Thursday on one count of receiving goods or services fraudulently obtained and one count of criminal conspiracy.

Indictments provided by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division accuse Foxworth of fraudulently obtaining money, goods and/or services between March 10, 2021 and Sept. 16, 2021.

Leon Woodbury, 59, of Mullins, Liston Abraham Dykes II, 42, of Marion, Alvin Tony Hayes, 49, of Mullins, Anthony Dewayne Graves, 53, of Marion, and Johnathan Dale Hewitt, 28, of Fork, were also indicted.

Hewitt was indicted on one count of breach of trust with fraudulent intent and one count of criminal conspiracy, according to SLED. Five of the men are accused of conspiring with Hewitt, who was “entrusted by the owner of [redacted] with the care, keeping, and possession of fuel cards and PIN number valued at more than [$10,000], did feloniously convert and appropriate such property to his/her own use and purposes.”

News13 reached Foxworth by phone Friday morning and he was unaware of the grand jury indictment or that he was suspended by the governor until we told him. He added that he has no comment at this time.

A spokesman for McMaster said the governor’s office notified the country administrator and county attorney about the order at about the same time it was signed by the governor and a news release was issued.

The spokesman also said the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is not involved in the investigation at this time.

The spokesman also said that it would be up to local law enforcement and/or the prosecutor involved in the case to provide any notification of the indictment itself.

No other details were immediately available. News13 has reached out to officials for more information.

