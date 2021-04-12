Officials report average gas prices remaining steady

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Gas Buddy’s daily survey of more than 3,000 gas stations shows that South Carolina gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.59/a gallon.

Gas prices in the state show they are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and nearly 90 cents more per gallon than this time last year.

As of Monday, Gas Buddy reports that the cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.26/a gallon, while the most expensive station is priced at $3.25/a gallon. That shows a difference of 99.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.85/a gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

“It has been a fairly tame last few weeks at the pump for most areas after a particularly active February and March when prices were screaming higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “After surging back then, we’ve seen the price increases fade, and while we haven’t seen much of a decline, prices have been holding near their yearly highs. For now, it feels like the risk of seeing the national average climb to $3/gal has been delayed by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases both here and abroad, limiting the upside to gasoline demand, but should things begin to improve, especially as we get closer to the start of the summer, we still have potential to see summer gas prices at their highest levels in years. Make no mistake, gas prices this year will be tied to the hip of the Covid situation.”

