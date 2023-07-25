CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is seeking help in monitoring the statewide quail population.

The agency’s Small Game program is asking the public to report sightings and auditory observations of Bobwhite quails, a species whose population has declined for several decades.

In 2015, SCDNR and the National Bobwhite Conservation Initiative (NBCI) launched a statewide effort to restore bobwhite populations to early-1980s levels by preserving critical habitat areas.

“After more than 30 years of declines, we’re in danger of losing an entire generation who have never heard a whistle,” the South Carolina Bobwhite Initiative website reads. “In addition, many other species of grassland birds are exhibiting substantial declines in SC. This is directly related to declines in the same type of habitat that supported robust quail populations for so many years.”

Female (left) and Male (right) Northern Bobwhite. (Photo credit: Stephen Pollard/National Audubon Society)

Bobwhite quail populations exist throughout the state, with higher densities found in the coastal plain region than in the Piedmont, according to SCDNR. The birds typically inhabit croplands, grasslands, fallow fields, open pinelands, and forests with diverse ground cover vegetation.

Male Bobwhite quails use a distinctive whistle to attract a mate. The breeding season lasts from April until September, with peak calling between mid-June and mid-July.

Click below to listen to an audio clip:

Audio Credit: National Audubon Society

The birds are most reddish-brown with lesser amounts of white, brown, gray, and black. Both males and females have a dark stripe that originates at the beak and runs through the eye to the skull.

They typically weigh between 5.5 and 6.3 ounces and range in length from 9.5 to 10.8 inches, according to biologists.

Quail hunting season opens in South Carolina on the Monday before Thanksgiving and closes on March 1. The daily bag limit for hunters during that period is 12 birds.

To take the SCDNR survey, click here.