Officials: South Carolina ready for vaccine roll-out

FILE – This undated photo provided by the University of Oxford shows of vial of coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University in Oxford, England. AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna have all reported promising results with their vaccines, according to preliminary data, but it could be well into 2021 before they’re rolled out on a large scale. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The state of South Carolina could soon see its first COVID-19 vaccine shipments by mid-December.

Health officials said Thursday that healthcare workers and people living in long term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine.

Officials say they won’t disclose how many doses they will get until the vaccine is in hand because estimates are still fluctuating.

The vaccine shipments will go to five storage locations statewide.

The health department has authorized about 200 providers to administer the vaccine in the state.

DHEC also reported 1,754 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 additional deaths Thursday.