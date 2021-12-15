MUSC scientists identify first Omicron variant cases in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Medical University of South Carolina on Wednesday announced the COVID-19 variant, known as Omicron, has been detected in South Carolina.

MUSC scientists in the Molecular Pathology Laboratory, which have been diligently processing positive COVID-19 samples on a weekly basis, have detected three cases of the variant during weekly sequencing runs this week.

The scientists are expected to provide an update at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. News 2 will stream the event online.

This is a developing story. Keep checking counton2.com for updates.

