One dead after being struck in hit and run accident

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the Little River community.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that the incident happened on US-17 near Baldwin Avenue at around 7:35 PM on Friday, December 13.

The vehicle fled the scene after striking the pedestrian and has still not been located.

The accident is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol by dialing *HP or 843-661-4705.