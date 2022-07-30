GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday morning after a car hit a tree and caught on fire in Georgetown County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on Kent Road near Feather Drive, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV was traveling east on Kent Road when he went off the left side of the road, hit a ditch, a tree and overturned before catching on fire, troopers said. The driver was the only person in the car.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.