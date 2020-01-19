One dead after Saturday morning wreck along Highway 90

SATURDAY 9:15 P.M. UPDATE – South Carolina Highway Patrol is releasing more details about Saturday morning’s deadly crash on Highway 90. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the SC Highway Patrol says the crash happened at 6:40 a.m. on Highway 90 near Old Highway 90.

LCpl. Tidwell says while traveling east on Highway 90, a Nissan Armada went off the road and hit the dump truck traveling west. The dump truck then crossed the center line and hit the Ford F-150, which was traveling east.

LCpl. Tidwell says the driver of the Nissan was killed, and was the only person in the car. No word on if the person was wearing a seatbelt.

The dump truck the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The Ford F-150 driver was taken to the hospital was not wearing a seatbelt.

SATURDAY 9:20 AM UPDATE – One person has died as a result of injuries sustained in the early Saturday morning accident that occurred on Highway 90, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – According to Horry County Fire Rescue’s Twitter account, the area of 6300 Highway 90 will be shut down for an extended period of time.

Injuries are reported in this 3-vehicle accident. One of the vehicles caught fire.

The call was dispatched around 6:15 Saturday morning.

HCFR, South Carolina Department of Public Safety and the Horry County Police Department crews are on scene and are asking the public to avoid the area.