One dead following vehicle and motorcycle collision in Florence County

South Carolina News

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol in investigating a fatal collision in Florence County that left one person dead.

According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision happened Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. on US-301 at South Iris Rd.

Officials say that a vehicle was traveling North on US-301 when they attempted to make a left turn onto South Iris Rd. and collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and did not sustain any injuries and the operator of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

