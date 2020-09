WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a fatal one-vehicle collision in Williamsburg County early Friday morning.

According to SCHP, the collision occurred on Morrisville Rd. in Williamsburg County at 1:35 a.m.

Officials say a 2005 Honda Accord was traveling on Morrisville Rd. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle and died due to the collision.