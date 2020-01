FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – One person is dead after a crash on Highway 301 just outside of the city limits of Olanta, near Red Road in Florence County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms this crash happened at 9:45 p.m. Friday night.

The driver of a Ford Fusion was traveling north on Highway 301, ran off the road and struck a commercial vehicle that was legally parked.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.