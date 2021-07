DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A motor vehicle accident causing overturning on U.S. 301 near Williams Pond Road leaves one dead.

The accident occurred at 3:25 A.M., and officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Operating a 1999 Ford Explorer, the driver was headed north on U.S. 301 and was the only occupant.

To obtain more information on the deceased, contact the Dillon County Coroners office at (843) 774-1444.