One dies after collision on I-95 NB in Hampton County

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra is pronounced dead on the scene after an accident on I-95 at the 39.5 mile marker.

The collision occurred on Saturday at 5:35 AM.

Officials say the driver ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a bridge culvert and overturned.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Those with any information on the deceased are asked to contact the Hampton County Coroner’s Office.

The scene remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

More details to come when available.