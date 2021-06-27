One dies after collision on I-95 NB in Hampton County

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a 2021 GMC Sierra is pronounced dead on the scene after an accident on I-95 at the 39.5 mile marker.

The collision occurred on Saturday at 5:35 AM.

Officials say the driver ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a bridge culvert and overturned.

No other occupants were in the vehicle.

Those with any information on the deceased are asked to contact the Hampton County Coroner’s Office.

The scene remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

More details to come when available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!