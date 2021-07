Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver dies early Sunday morning at 4:48 A.M. after striking a tree in a fatal crash on Gardensgate Road, officials say.

Operating a 2002 Lexus LS, the driver was wearing a seatbelt, heading east on Gardensgate Road.

The driver was pronounced dead on scene after running off the roadway, overcorrecting, and striking a tree on the opposite side of the road.

To obtain more information on the deceased, contact the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.