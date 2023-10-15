UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Federal and state investigators responded to an explosion at a Union County home Friday afternoon.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:15 p.m. crews were called to a home on the 3500 block of Furman L Fendley Highway in reference to an explosion.

Deputies evacuated people inside the residence. The sheriff’s office said the explosion came from a “homemade device,” and one person was injured in the incident. The person was taken to the hospital by EMS.

Investigators said they have collected “several items” from the home, including the device which caused the explosion.

The incident is still under investigation by the the State Law Enforcement Division and agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Explosives.

