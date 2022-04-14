DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Thursday in an officer-involved shooting in Darlington County, according to officials.

Darlington County deputies responded to the area near the railroad tracks on McIver Road where it meets Old Florence Road.

“What we need to do now is just to pray for the families of the deceased and the families of the officers that are now involved in the shooting incident,” Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson said.

No deputies were injured in the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will be investigating.

The person killed has not been identified.

At about 3 p.m., investigators could be seen removing a gun from a field. The gun appeared to be a rifle. The road is expected to be closed for a significant amount of time. The South Carolina Department of Transportation is directing traffic around the area, however, a tractor trailer is stuck on the road because it can’t turn around.

No other information was immediately available.

