BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- One person was killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle reportedly crashed into a Wendy’s in Bishopville Tuesday.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said an elderly man and passenger drove through the front doors of the restaurant in the Pilot Travel Center just off I-20 shortly after 12:30 p.m., NBC affiliate in Columbia WIS reported.

Courtesy of Lee Co Sheriff Daniel Simon

The victim was identified by the Lee County Coroner as 70-year-old Janie Kirkland of Hartsville, S.C. who was at the store with her husband. According to reports, Kirkland’s husband had stepped away to refill his drink when the vehicle entered and struck Kirkland.

WIS said several other people were reportedly injured inside and taken to local hospitals. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were unharmed.

The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lee County Sheriff’s Office.