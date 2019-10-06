One person dead after two vehicle collision in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a two car collision in Marion County on Sunday, October 6.

The accident occurred on US 501 near Sparky’s Convenience Store in Marion County at around 11:15 AM.

The two vehicles involved were a 2010 Honda SUV and a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the 2010 Honda was leaving the Sparky’s Convenience Store and pulled out in front of the 2014 Harley Davidson as it was heading northbound on US 501.

This caused the two vehicles to collide.

The driver of the motorcycle was killed and was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Honda SUV was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

October 6, Marion County, 2 vehicle collision, one fatality, US 501 near Sparky’s Convenience store