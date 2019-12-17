One person dead following bus crash in Anderson

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The coroner’s office is responding after one person died in a crash on Belton Honea Path Highway in Anderson County, Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly after 3:30pm near Beeks Road, according to Highway Patrol.

The crash involved an Anderson County disabilities bus and another vehicle, according to a 7News crew at the scene.

There were seven people on board the bus at the time of the crash.

