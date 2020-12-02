One person was killed by a passing motorist during traffic stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – One person has died in a crash following a traffic stop on North Pleasantburg Drive in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the crash involved an officer with the South Carolina State Transport Police.

Deputies received the call at around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, regarding a trooper that was involved in a collision, facing southbound, on North Pleasantburg Drive and North Garden Circle.

Deputies confirmed that an officer had initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle and while conducting that investigation, he and the driver of that vehicle were struck by a motorist traveling northbound on Pleasantburg Drive. The officer was inside of his patrol car at the time of the collision and the driver of the car he had stopped was standing outside of the officer’s passenger door, next to his patrol car, according to the sheriff’s office.

The impact from the collision knocked the victim into a lane of travel where he was struck by an unrelated vehicle traveling southbound on Pleasantburg Drive. The driver was killed on scene and the officer was temporarily entrapped in his vehicle, but was soon extracted and transported to the hospital where he is expected to recover, deputies said.

The suspect fled on foot and was captured a short time later by the SC Highway Patrol. His identity and charges will be released at a later time. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to our crew at the scene, North Pleasantburg Drive is shutdown from Interstate 385 to East North Street.

Keep checking back for updates as more information is released.