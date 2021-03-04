One stabbed at gas station near DHEC headquarters in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A person was stabbed Thursday afternoon at a gas station near the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Headquarters in Columbia.

Officials say one person was injured and one person is in custody.

The scene has been cleared as of 2:35 p.m.

Details surrounding the incident are currently unclear.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the location of the stabbing as a gas station near DHEC headquarters.