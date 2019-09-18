One year later, Calhoun County Schools still reeling from Hurricane Michael

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WSAV) — Blountstown Elementary School sustained significant damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018 and the district deemed the original building a total loss.

One year later, teachers and students are displaced.

The elementary school is operating as two campuses this year because of the damage left behind from the storm.

One location houses kindergarten through second grade. The other temporary location houses third graders through fifth graders.

Teachers at Blountstown Elementary tell News 3 many of them lost their supplies and teaching tools they use for instruction during the Category 5 storm. Despite the challenges, the teachers say they remain resilient for their students.

“It’s been a life trauma. It’s not just about their education. We are loving these babies through this trauma,” said Mechelle Eastwood.

The superintendent for Calhoun County Schools says the district is working to secure funding so it can begin to rebuild and restore all they lost.

“We have students that went from a family of three or four to now a family of 11 because a lot of them are sharing homes. They come here to have their safe space,” said Sandy Willis.