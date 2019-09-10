Opening statements expected Tuesday in Sidney Moorer re-trial

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the re-trial for Sidney Moorer in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. This trial is for the kidnapping and conspiracy charge – something that previously ended in a hung jury back in 2016.

Moorer is currently serving 10-years for obstructing justice in the case after the state claimed he stalled the Elvis investigation by lying to police.

In October 2018, a jury found Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping in Elvis’ disappearance. A judge sentenced her to 30 years on each charge, but those sentences will run concurrently.

Elvis is presumed dead, even though her body was never found.