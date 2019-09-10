Opening statements expected Tuesday in Sidney Moorer re-trial

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD/WBTW) – Opening statements are set to begin Tuesday morning in the re-trial for Sidney Moorer in the 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis. This trial is for the kidnapping and conspiracy charge – something that previously ended in a hung jury back in 2016.

Moorer is currently serving 10-years for obstructing justice in the case after the state claimed he stalled the Elvis investigation by lying to police.

In October 2018, a jury found Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping in Elvis’ disappearance. A judge sentenced her to 30 years on each charge, but those sentences will run concurrently.

Elvis is presumed dead, even though her body was never found.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES