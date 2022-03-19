GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies conducted law enforcement and safety sweep on the Intracoastal Waterway with several vessels being issued violations and warnings.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 69 vessels were boarded in Operation Hammerhead, resulting in the following:

Two violations and 13 warnings from the Department of Natural Resources

13 violations and eight warnings from the U.S. Coast Guard

Two citations and 18 warnings from police departments

Several agencies throughout the state participated with a total of 21 vessels, one SLED helicopter, one AUX plane, and the 43rd CST HAZMAT helping in the operation.