Orange alligator spotted in Bluffton pond

A viewer in the Cypress Ridge Community in Bluffton, South Carolina submitted photos of an orange alligator that is said to live in a nearby pond.

News 3 has a call into the local DNR office to see what causes the discoloration.

In February of 2017, a similar rust-colored gator was spotted in a pond near Charleston.

Residents joked that the gator may have used too much self-tanner or was just a dedicated Clemson Tigers fan.

But officials said the color likely came from where the animal spent the winter — perhaps in a rusty pipe.

The alligator was expected to shed its skin and return to a normal shade.