ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office says a 3-year-old girl was fatally wounded Friday.

According to OCCO, Jacqueline Major, 3, of Swansea, was wounded in Cope on Friday.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her brother was also injured in the incident.

Sean D. Fogle with the OCCO says the manner of death is accidental.

The precise cause of death will be determined through an autopsy.