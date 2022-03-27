ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County Saturday morning.

According to Master Trooper David Jones, a passenger died after the vehicle veered off I-95 at mile marker 197, struck a sign, and then a tree.

The driver was traveling north on I-95 and the crash was reported around 10:30 a.m.

A passenger in the front seat died at the scene. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Limited details are available at this time. Count on 2 for updates.