ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- Agents with the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested and charged an Orangeburg County man with three counts of tax evasion.

David Cortez Marshall, Jr. 31, who operated technology company Level 8 Communications, LLC, is accused of failing to report $1.1 million in company sales over a period of three years.

According to SCDOR, Marshall collected $74,416 in Sales Tax between 2019 and 2021 “through misrepresentation and the use of shell companies.”

Arrest warrants indicate Marshall evaded roughly $1,525 in sales tax in 2019, roughly $71,8327 in sales tax in 2020, and roughly $1,064 in sales tax in 2021.

Officials said Marshall used several bank accounts to conceal his activities.

