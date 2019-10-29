Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office: Axes and shotguns used to destroy illegal liquor still

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office announced that a large and active liquor still has been broken up in the eastern portion of Orangeburg County.

When investigators arrived on scene, they lifted the covers on the more than a dozen 55-gallon barrels.

The liquor inside was actively fermenting.

With Sheriff Leroy Ravenell in the lead, the investigators grabbed their weapon of choice, whether it was a 12-gauge shotgun or an ax, and started to render the barrels useless by slicing holes into them.

At least four barrels of mash, a starter for liquor, were also destroyed along with tools and a generator that fed the operation.

An estimated $6,000 worth of illegal liquor was destroyed.

There have been no arrests made in connection to the liquor still operation.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.