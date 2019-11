ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators are searching for a Santee woman who was last seen on Sunday, November 24.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are searching for Tina Marie Williamson, 55, who was last seen at her Santee Drive residence in Santee wearing a gray hoodie and black jeans.

Williamson stands at around 5′ 10″ and weighs around 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Williamson’s location is urged to call the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.