Orangeburg County to review EMS response to deadly shooting

BOWMAN, S.C. (AP) — Officials in a South Carolina county plan to review the response to a deadly shooting to determine whether emergency responders followed all necessary protocols.

News outlets report three people were fatally shot early Tuesday at a Memorial Day cookout in Bowman, where at least one resident says it seemed like it took EMS a long time to respond.

Officials say nine minutes passed before 911 dispatchers were told someone may have been shot in the gunfire.

It was also a busy time for EMS crews with as many as nine deaths in the area.