Orangeburg County to review EMS response to deadly shooting

South Carolina News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AP Image

BOWMAN, S.C. (AP) — Officials in a South Carolina county plan to review the response to a deadly shooting to determine whether emergency responders followed all necessary protocols.

News outlets report three people were fatally shot early Tuesday at a Memorial Day cookout in Bowman, where at least one resident says it seemed like it took EMS a long time to respond.

Officials say nine minutes passed before 911 dispatchers were told someone may have been shot in the gunfire.

It was also a busy time for EMS crews with as many as nine deaths in the area. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click for latest news and information

Upload your senior photo!

News 2: Backyard Sports

TRENDING HEADLINES