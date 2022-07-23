ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Orangeburg County released a composite sketch of a man that allegedly shot at a car during a road rage incident on June 22.

According to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a man opened fire on two people who were in their car traveling on Bamberg Road.

The victims reported that a driver in a black Ram truck sped up from behind them, flashed his headlights, and blew his horn. The man then pulled his car up next to them and began shooting into their vehicle.

“Fortunately no one was hit directly but still suffered injuries from flying glass,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

The male victim said he pulled over and returned fire but the suspect drove off.

“This individual for no known reason opened fire on a vehicle occupied by two people,” the sheriff said.

OCSO says the suspect is a white male, possibly in his early 40s. The composite drawing of the subject was released by the sheriff’s office on Saturday to help identify the man.

He was wearing a bandana at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or 1-888-CRIMESC.