ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for two men believed to be involved in a catalytic converter theft.

OCSO said that around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, a man on Columbia Road heard what he thought was a saw coming from outside, then saw a man underneath his neighbor’s car and another man standing nearby.





The man took photos of the car the men were driving as they left the property.

The suspects were described only as one white man and one black man. The car that the suspects left in is believed to be a green Subaru Outback, possibly a 2000-2001 model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OSCO at 803-534-3550.