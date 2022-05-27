COLUMBIA, SC (WCBD) – An Orangeburg man has pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a May 27 press release from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina, Quinnton Jamar Henderson, 32, pled guilty to a felon in possession of a firearm.

In 2019, Henderson was wanted on an outstanding state court bench warrant.

The United States Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force found him sleeping inside his vehicle in the driveway of his Orangeburg residence. When officers attempted to wake him, Henderson drove off and fled the scene.

Officers located him off Hwy 210 in Branchville and found a .380 caliber handgun during the arrest.

An analysis of the gun linked the weapon to a Cayce shooting incident that took place on December 2 of 2019.

This analysis was conducted by the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN), the only national network that allows the capture and comparison of ballistic evidence to aid in solving crimes involving firearms.

Henderson’s prior state convictions include the following:

Possession of stolen firearm (2009)

Failure to stop for blue light and siren (2009)

Possession of crack cocaine (2009)

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine (2009)

Assault and battery 3rd degree (2012)

Pointing and presenting a firearm (2012)

Two counts of failure to stop for a blue light and siren (2017)

Two counts of grand larceny (2017)

Henderson pled guilty to the charge of a felon in possession of a handgun.

He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

United States District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis will sentence Henderson after reviewing a sentencing report prepared by the United States Probation Office.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), United States Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, and the Cayce Police Department as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program.