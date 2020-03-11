Orangeburg man charged with third degree sexual assault

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested Gumercindo Miguel (47) on charges of third degree criminal sexual assault.

According to the report, the arrest stems from accusations that Miguel molested a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions over the past few years, with the most recent incident reported in 2019.

Miguel was a coworker of the victim’s father and lived with the victim’s family for a period of time.

The report states that the victim has suffered mental and physical distress and “has always been afraid of men.” The victim’s mother believes that the abuse by Miguel could be why.

Miguel is facing a $150,000 cash or surety bond and will be tracked using GPS monitoring should he make bond, according to OCSO.