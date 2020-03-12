Orangeburg men arrested after shots fired at deputy

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrested two men after one of the men shot at a deputy.

According to OCSO, deputies were trying to recover a stolen vehicle from a residence when Joseph Sweatman (30) ran out of the residence towards a truck being driven by John Crum (31).

A deputy on scene tased Sweatman, and Crum fired at the deputy at least once.

The deputy was able to detain Sweatman on the ground and kept his service weapon trained on Crum in the vehicle until backup arrived. The deputy was not injured.

Sweatman is charged with grand larceny in connection to the stolen vehicle. His bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety.

Crum is charged with first-degree assault and battery, receiving stolen goods, and accessory after the fact of a felony. His bond was denied.