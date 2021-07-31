Former Orangeburg officer allegedly stomps on man’s neck and head, charged with assault and battery

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – David Lance Dukes, 38, a former law enforcement officer, was arrested by Saturday in connection with an excessive use of force incident that occurred July 26 in Orangeburg.

A report from the State Law Enforcement Division released a report that states Duke forcibly stomped on a man’s neck and head area as he laid in a “defenseless position,” after ordering the man to the ground at gunpoint.

The victim’s head hits the concrete after the blow, causing the man to suffer a contusion and to be sent to the hospital.

The report says that Dukes responded to a service call when he made contact with the victim.

Dukes was charged with assault and battery in the first degree, and was booked at the Orangeburg County Department of Public Safety.

The case will be prosecuted by the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office.